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Collision Engineering Career Alliance Receives U.S. Department of Labor National Apprenticeship Standards

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The Collision Engineering Career Alliance has received U.S. Department of Labor approval of its apprenticeship model as the national standard for training and certifying collision engineering technicians, the organization announced March 18.

The designation, known as National Guidelines for Apprenticeship Standards (NGS), provides a federally recognized framework that local programs can use to meet all regulatory requirements under the DOL’s Office of Apprenticeship. Graduates of the program will earn a nationally recognized Collision Engineering Technician Certificate from the Department of Labor.

The approval comes amid a broader push by the collision repair industry to formalize apprenticeship pathways and attract new

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