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Auto Care Association Hires Grant MacIntyre as Director of Regulatory Affairs, Senior Attorney

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The Auto Care Association has hired Grant MacIntyre as director of regulatory affairs and senior attorney, a position that will put him at the center of the Bethesda, Md.-based trade group’s federal and state policy engagement on issues including automotive regulation, transportation safety, environmental policy and consumer protection.

Auto Care Association“I’m excited to join the Auto Care Association at a time when regulatory and policy issues are increasingly shaping the future of the industry,” said MacIntyre. “I look forward to supporting our members and advancing policies that promote innovation, competition and consumer choice.”

MacIntyre will lead and support the association’s regulatory and

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