AASPMN Distributes Over $65,000 in Uniform Program Rebates to Members

The Alliance of Automotive Service Providers of Minnesota (AASPMN) distributed more than $65,000 in rebates to 128 members participating in its uniform program through Vestis, the association said March 17.

The rebates, equal to 10% of qualifying purchases during 2025, averaged $508 per participating member. The uniform program is one of several cost-savings programs AASPMN offers its membership.

The association, which represents automotive service and collision repair facilities across Minnesota, has been expanding its member benefit portfolio alongside its longstanding commitment to workforce development. In recent months, AASPMN announced it would award $20,000 in scholarships to students enrolled in Minnesota-based