VSSTA Joins CCC Diagnostics Network for Automated Scan and Calibration Documentation

CCC Intelligent Solutions Inc. announced that VSSTA has been added to the CCC Diagnostics Network, giving collision repair facilities that use the remote scanning and calibration provider the ability to automatically receive scan reports, calibration reports and invoices within their CCC ONE workfiles.

“As diagnostic scanning and ADAS calibrations become a routine part of today’s repairs, it’s important that documentation and invoicing don’t slow shops down,” said Dan Risley, vice president, automotive services group, market solutions at CCC. “Bringing VSSTA into the CCC Diagnostics Network helps shops automatically capture scan and calibration documentation in the CCC ONE workfile, making the process more efficient and easier to manage.”

VSSTA, founded in 2020, provides remote diagnostic scanning and calibration services across a range of vehicle makes and models. Its founders have more than 60 years of collective experience in collision repair facility operations.

“VSSTA was built by body shop owners who understand firsthand the impact of missed calibration opportunities on performing proper repairs,” said Ruben Castano, CEO of VSSTA. “Our integration with CCC ONE can remove friction from the process, making diagnostic and calibration workflows seamless for our shared customers.”

The integration is available at no cost to collision repair facilities. Shops that activate VSSTA services will have completed scan and calibration reports automatically attached to the corresponding CCC ONE workfile. Collision repair facilities using CCC Repair Workflow for shop management will also receive an electronic copy of the VSSTA invoice.

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