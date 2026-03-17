Utah Legislature Passes Aftermarket Crash Parts Disclosure Bill, Sends to Governor

Enrolled legislation received substantial revisions from the introduced version.

Utah’s legislature has passed a bill updating the state’s aftermarket crash parts disclosure requirements for auto insurers, sending it to Gov. Spencer Cox on March 16 after near-unanimous votes in both chambers.

House Bill 119, titled “Automotive Repair Business Amendments,” would require insurers to notify policyholders at the time of policy issuance and renewal that aftermarket crash parts may be used in covered repairs. The bill also updates the required disclosure language on repair estimates when non-OEM parts are specified. The measure takes effect May 6, 2026.

HB 119 underwent significant