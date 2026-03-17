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New Poll Shows 85% of Americans Support Federal Vehicle Right to Repair Legislation

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More than 85% of Americans support the REPAIR Act, according to a new national poll commissioned by the Consumer Access to Repair (CAR) Coalition, with strong backing from voters across party lines as the legislation awaits full committee action in the U.S. House.

CAR Coalition logoThe poll results come as the REPAIR Act (H.R. 1566, S. 1379) progressed on Capitol Hill. The House Energy and Commerce Subcommittee on Commerce, Manufacturing, and Trade approved the bill on a voice vote on Feb. 10, advancing it to the full committee for the second consecutive Congress. Access to vehicle data has become a central issue

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