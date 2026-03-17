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ASE CEO Cites 40% Productivity Gain, 60% Fewer Comebacks for Certified Technicians

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ASE President and CEO Dave Johnson appeared on the Remarkable Results Radio podcast to discuss the value and future of ASE certification, sharing data showing that certified technicians deliver 40% better productivity and 60% fewer comebacks than their non-certified counterparts.

The findings underscore the business case for certification in an industry increasingly defined by vehicle complexity, including the advanced driver assistance systems and electronic architectures that collision repair facilities encounter daily.

Johnson was joined on the episode, hosted by Carm Capriotto, by Tom Palermo, vice president and general manager of Preferred Automotive Specialists in Pennsylvania and the 2025 AAPEX Shop

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