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Northeast Trade Show Opens This Friday

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The NORTHEAST 2026 Automotive Services Show opens this Friday, March 20 at the Meadowlands Exposition Center in Secaucus, N.J., with a three-day program of education sessions, vendor exhibits and networking events running through March 22.

Northeast Tradeshow logoThe annual trade show, organized by the Alliance of Automotive Service Providers of New Jersey (AASP/NJ), is the largest automotive services event of its kind and draws repair professionals from across the collision and mechanical sectors. This year’s edition features more than 100 exhibitors on the show floor and an expanded education program that for the first time includes mechanical repair classes and Spanish-language sessions

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