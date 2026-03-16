CollisionWeek

Your source for the latest collision repair industry news, statistics and trend analysis.

You are here: Home / News / Consumer Sentiment Dips in Preliminary March Results

Consumer Sentiment Dips in Preliminary March Results

By Leave a Comment

Iran conflict weighs on outlook.

Consumer sentiment fell to its lowest level of the year in March as the U.S. military conflict in Iran disrupted an early-month improvement, according to preliminary results from the University of Michigan Surveys of Consumers.

The Index of Consumer Sentiment dropped to 55.5 in the preliminary March reading, down 1.9% from 56.6 in February and 2.6% below March 2025’s 57.0. Interviews conducted before the military action in Iran had shown improvement from the prior month, but readings from the nine days afterward erased those gains entirely.

“Consumer sentiment dipped about 2%, reaching its lowest reading

Subscribers need to be logged in to see rest of this article. Please Login to access. If you're not a subscriber, click here for information on our satisfaction guaranteed subscription options

Leave a Reply

CollisionWeek Membership

More Information

About CollisionWeek
Contact Us
Privacy Policy
Event Calendar
Take the Collision Repair Business Conditions Survey