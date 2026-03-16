Consumer Sentiment Dips in Preliminary March Results

Iran conflict weighs on outlook.

Consumer sentiment fell to its lowest level of the year in March as the U.S. military conflict in Iran disrupted an early-month improvement, according to preliminary results from the University of Michigan Surveys of Consumers.

The Index of Consumer Sentiment dropped to 55.5 in the preliminary March reading, down 1.9% from 56.6 in February and 2.6% below March 2025’s 57.0. Interviews conducted before the military action in Iran had shown improvement from the prior month, but readings from the nine days afterward erased those gains entirely.

“Consumer sentiment dipped about 2%, reaching its lowest reading