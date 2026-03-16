Collision Repair Education Foundation Names 2026 Executive Committee

The Collision Repair Education Foundation (CREF) has named its 2026 Executive Committee, a seven-member leadership group tasked with expanding the nonprofit’s workforce development and school support programs as the collision repair industry contends with a persistent technician shortage.

Brenda Hogen of PartsTrader continues as chair. Kayla Williams Clark of Classic Collision moves into the vice chair role, while Mark Verbois of Enterprise Mobility, Sandee Lindorfer of Allstate Insurance Company and immediate past chair Steve Schmidt of State Farm retain their positions. Andreas Hecht of CCC Intelligent Solutions and Stacy Bartnik of Intertek join as members-at-large, with Bartnik transitioning from a