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Auto Care Association Webinar to Address Supreme Court IEEPA Ruling, Section 232 Auto Parts Tariffs

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The Auto Care Association will host a webinar March 18 examining the implications of the U.S. Supreme Court’s landmark ruling striking down tariffs imposed under the International Emergency Economic Powers Act and other trade developments affecting automotive aftermarket importers.

Auto Care AssociationThe session comes as the collision repair and automotive aftermarket industries navigate a rapidly shifting tariff landscape following the court’s Feb. 20 decision in Learning Resources, Inc. v. Trump, which invalidated IEEPA-based tariffs and prompted the Trump administration to impose replacement duties under Section 122 of the Trade Act of 1974. The ruling has raised immediate questions about potential refunds

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