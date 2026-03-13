USITC Institutes Section 337 Investigation Into Aftermarket Collision Repair Parts Targeted by GM Lawsuit

Federal trade agency names 20 respondents in design patent probe.

The U.S. International Trade Commission (ITC) voted to institute an investigation into aftermarket vehicle parts that General Motors says infringe its design patents, the agency announced March 10.

The investigation, designated 337-TA-1491, names 20 respondents across the aftermarket parts supply chain — from Taiwanese and Chinese manufacturers to U.S. distributors and, in a move with potential ramifications for the broader collision repair industry, the two dominant estimating software platforms, CCC Intelligent Solutions and Mitchell International.

GM filed the ITC complaint Feb. 4, one day after it filed four federal patent