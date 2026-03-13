Manitoba Introduces Right to Repair Legislation With Sector-by-Sector Regulatory Framework

The Government of Manitoba, Canada has introduced Right to Repair legislation that would establish a sector-by-sector regulatory framework focused on ensuring access to repair information and parts, the Automotive Industries Association of Canada (AIA Canada) announced March 12.

The legislation, Bill 15, the Consumer Protection Amendment Act, does not reference any specific industry but lays groundwork for sector-specific regulations to be developed through future stakeholder engagement. For the collision repair and mechanical service sectors, such regulations could address longstanding concerns about vehicle manufacturers restricting independent facilities’ access to repair data, tools and software.

Manitoba’s move follows Quebec, which in 2023