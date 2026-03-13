GEICO’s Derrell Burgin Appointed to Plasnomic Plastic Repair Alliance Council

Derrell Burgin, senior director of physical damage claims at GEICO, has joined the Plastic Repair Alliance Council at Plasnomic, the organization announced March 12.

Burgin is the third insurer representative appointed to the council in recent months. Allstate Auto Technical Claims Director Mike Bundra joined in January, and Allianz UK Network Manager Michael Golding was appointed in February. Plasnomic said two top-five U.S. insurance carriers and one of Europe’s largest insurers now participate in the council.

“Derrell represents the