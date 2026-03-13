ALLDATA Marks 40th Anniversary of OEM Repair Information Platform

ALLDATA, the AutoZone-owned provider of original equipment manufacturer repair and diagnostic data, is celebrating 40 years since it introduced the collision repair and mechanical service industries to digitized OEM repair procedures.

The milestone, announced March 9, comes as the Elk Grove, Calif.-based company says its platform now supports more than 400,000 technicians and 115,000 collision repair and mechanical shops worldwide. The company traces its origins to February 1986, when it replaced printed repair manuals with OEM data stored on CD-ROMs.

The anniversary arrives during a period of continued expansion for ALLDATA, which announced last month became the first third-party provider