WIN Names Four Recipients of 2026 Most Influential Women Awards

The Women’s Industry Network (WIN) announced the recipients of its 2026 Most Influential Women (MIW) awards March 8, coinciding with International Women’s Day.

The annual awards, established in 1999, are considered one of the collision repair industry’s highest honors, recognizing women whose leadership and professional accomplishments have shaped the industry. More than 130 women have received the award since its inception.

“The Most Influential Women awards by WIN are the pinnacle of the collision repair industry,” said Jenny Anderson, MIW Committee Chair. “Our recipients are not only honored for their commitment and industry successes, but just as important, for their