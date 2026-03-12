U.S. National Average Gas Price Surges to $3.60 as Crude Oil Tops $100 per Barrel

The national average price for a gallon of regular gasoline hit $3.598 March 12, a nearly 35-cent jump from a week ago and the second consecutive week of sharp increases, AAA reported.

Rising fuel costs add to the operating expenses collision repair facilities face across the supply chain, from parts delivery to customer vehicle transportation, and could factor into insurer claims severity if sustained through the spring driving season.

The price spike comes as crude oil prices have surpassed the $100-per-barrel mark multiple times in recent days. As CollisionWeek reported March 5, the national average had already surged nearly