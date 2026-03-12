Team PRP Acquires Recyclers CrossDock

Team PRP has acquired Recyclers CrossDock from owner Bo Wroten, the cooperative network of independently owned automotive recyclers announced March 11.

“Recyclers CrossDock has long been a vital partner in the trade of recycled automotive parts,” said Jarret Hann, Team PRP executive director and president. “By transitioning ownership to Team PRP, we will be better able to foster industry-wide uniformity in processes, improve service delivery, expand trading opportunities, and greater cost-effectiveness for all members.”

Dan Snyder, chairman of Team PRP, said the acquisition