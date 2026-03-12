Southern California Tow Company Owners Arrested in $5.9 Million Workers’ Compensation Fraud Scheme

Brothers alleged to have underreported payroll by nearly 14 million to lower insurance costs.

Brothers Mark Hassan, 46, of Corona Del Mar, and Ahmed Hassan, 35, of Walnut, Calif. were arrested March 11 on multiple felony insurance fraud charges after a California Department of Insurance investigation found the pair allegedly underreported nearly $13.7 million in employee payroll to defraud workers’ compensation insurers out of an estimated $5,897,487 in premiums.

Mark Hassan, also the owner of FMG Inc., operated Hadley Tow in Whittier, Courtesy Tow in Sylmar, Crescenta Valley Tow in La Crescenta, California Coach Towing in Walnut and several other