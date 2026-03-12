CCIF Appoints Five New Steering Committee Members

The Canadian Collision Industry Forum (CCIF) has named five new members to its Steering Committee for the 2026-2028 term, drawing representatives from across the collision repair, insurance, and supplier sectors.

The appointments continue CCIF’s practice of assembling its committee from different segments of Canada’s collision repair industry. The Steering Committee guides CCIF’s event programming by identifying priority topics and issues facing the sector. Members serve two-year terms.

The new members are:

Jason Arnott, director of business and operations for western Canada at Consolidated Collision Services (CCS), representing OEM dealers. Arnott has nearly 30 years in the collision industry, starting