Third Quarter 2025 Collision Repair Average Weekly Wages Up 2.7% Compared to 2024

Employment continued to decline in the third quarter of 2025 compared to the previous year while the number of independent collision repair centers was up slightly.

An analysis of U.S. auto body repair facilities, employment and wages by state shows that employment was down in the third quarter of 2025 compared to the previous year but average weekly wages were up. The average weekly wages for the U.S. were up 2.7% in the third quarter and total quarterly wages were down 0.6%.

In September 2025, total collision repair employment stood at 246,706 according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, down