NABC Launches Keys for Change Vehicle Donation Program to Support Recycled Rides, F.R.E.E. Programs

The National Auto Body Council (NABC) has launched a vehicle donation program through its Changing and Saving Lives Foundation that will allow consumers and automotive businesses to donate unwanted vehicles, with proceeds funding the organization’s Recycled Rides and First Responder Emergency Extrication (F.R.E.E.) programs.

The Keys for Change program gives collision repair facilities, auto recyclers, dealers and consumers a way to turn unwanted vehicles into funding for NABC programs that serve veterans, military members, families in need and first responders. The NABC’s membership has gifted more than 3,750 vehicles and provided extrication training to some 7,000 first responders through its