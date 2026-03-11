Mountain States Collision Repair Association Affiliates with SCRS

The Society of Collision Repair Specialists (SCRS) has added the Mountain States Collision Repair Association (MSCRA) to its affiliate network, extending the national trade group’s regional reach into Colorado and Utah.

Founded in 2023, MSCRA focuses on education and peer collaboration for collision repair professionals.

“We are grateful to be an affiliate association of SCRS,” said Megan Mueller, MSCRA president and co-founder. “There are many inspirational organizations within the SCRS affiliate network, and we’re excited to grow alongside them.”

MSCRA currently hosts a monthly webinar series featuring industry professionals and plans to expand programming around professional development and knowledge-sharing.

