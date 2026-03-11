CAPA Elects New Board Officers, Adds Two Directors

The Certified Automotive Parts Association elected new officers and added two members to its board of directors, the nonprofit parts certification organization announced March 10.

The two new directors include Michael Brooks of The Center for Auto Safety, a consumer advocacy organization, and Jonathan Hart of Farmers Insurance. Hart replaces Joseph Flowers, who had represented Farmers on the board.

Gerry Poirier of Vector Squared was confirmed as board chair after serving in the role on an interim basis since July 2025. Gadberry of Nationwide Mutual Insurance was re-elected to the board and elevated to vice chair.

CAPA’s board composition spans insurers, collision repairers, parts distributors, manufacturers, and quality experts.

“Welcoming Michael and Jonathan to the board, and recognizing Jim’s re-election to the Board and his election as Vice Chair, reflects the strength and depth of experience CAPA continues to attract,” said Poirier. “CAPA’s ability to serve as a trusted, independent authority depends on having the right voices shaping our direction — and this board delivers that. Together, we remain committed to upholding the comprehensive standards that consumers, repairers, and insurers rely on.”

CAPA’s board of directors include: