Sherwin-Williams Assembles 700 Shop Supply Kits for Collision Repair Schools at National Sales Meeting

More than 600 Sherwin-Williams Automotive Finishes employees assembled over 700 shop supply kits for donation to collision repair and refinish school programs during the company’s recent National Sales Meeting.

The initiative tapped the Collision Repair Education Foundation (CREF) to identify recipient schools and handle distribution.

“This kind of industry-driven team building boosts employee engagement and collaboration while enhancing communication among our own teams,” said T.J. Amabile, vice president of sales, Sherwin-Williams Automotive Finishes. “Not to mention, it provides a significant sense of pride and personal achievement in knowing we’re helping the industry’s future talent, today. All these shop supply kits