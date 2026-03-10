CollisionWeek

Your source for the latest collision repair industry news, statistics and trend analysis.

You are here: Home / News / Collision Repair Education Foundation Sets Spring 2026 Career Fair Circuit

Collision Repair Education Foundation Sets Spring 2026 Career Fair Circuit

By Leave a Comment

Events will be held in seven locations across the U.S.

The Collision Repair Education Foundation (CREF) will host seven high school and college career fairs this spring across six states, beginning March 24 at Hawkeye Community College in Waterloo, Iowa.

The events connect students in collision repair training programs with local and national employers.

Dean Benner, director of operations for 3D Collision Centers in Pennsylvania, said the career fairs function as a recruiting pipeline his six-location company has used to build its workforce — and he wants more shop owners to follow suit.

With six locations in the region, the

Subscribers need to be logged in to see rest of this article. Please Login to access. If you're not a subscriber, click here for information on our satisfaction guaranteed subscription options

Leave a Reply

CollisionWeek Membership

More Information

About CollisionWeek
Contact Us
Privacy Policy
Event Calendar
Take the Collision Repair Business Conditions Survey