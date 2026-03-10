ASE Education Foundation Releases 2025 Annual Report

The ASE Education Foundation has published its 2025 annual report, detailing the nonprofit’s initiatives to address the automotive technician shortage and expand its network of accredited training programs.

The full report can be downloaded from the ASE website.

“The foundation’s annual report offers a detailed look at the initiatives and the powerful results we’re achieving together with our industry partners to enhance students throughout the country,” said Mike Coley, president of the ASE Education Foundation. “For those considering a partnership with the ASE Education Foundation, the report outlines how we are strengthening the pipeline of future service professionals and showcases