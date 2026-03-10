Allstate Subsidiaries Cut Louisiana Auto Rates Again as Commissioner Temple Finalizes New Filings

Louisiana Insurance Commissioner Tim Temple has finalized rate decreases from two Allstate group companies on their private passenger auto insurance programs, extending a string of reductions from the insurer that now total double digit percentages over the past six months.

The latest round of rate cuts from the Allstate subsidiaries adds to a broader pattern of declining auto insurance costs in Louisiana, where premiums fell an average of 5.8% in 2025 after years of consecutive increases.

Imperial Fire & Casualty Insurance Company (IFAC) received approval for a 6% decrease on its Value Product, which covers more than 41,000 Louisiana policyholders.