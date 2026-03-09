CollisionWeek

Your source for the latest collision repair industry news, statistics and trend analysis.

You are here: Home / News / Used Vehicle Value Index Rises 4% in February Compared to Last Year

Used Vehicle Value Index Rises 4% in February Compared to Last Year

By Leave a Comment

Index was up both year-over-year and month-over-month.

Wholesale used-vehicle prices climbed 4% year over year in February on a mix-, mileage-, and seasonally adjusted basis, pushing the Manheim Used Vehicle Value Index to 212.3, Cox Automotive reported March 6.

The February reading marks the index’s strongest year-over-year gain in recent months, building on a trend of rising wholesale values that began accelerating at the start of 2026. The index rose 0.8% from January, outpacing the long-term average monthly move for February of a 0.2% decline.

The continued appreciation in wholesale values signals sustained upward pressure on claims severity tied

Subscribers need to be logged in to see rest of this article. Please Login to access. If you're not a subscriber, click here for information on our satisfaction guaranteed subscription options

Leave a Reply

CollisionWeek Membership

More Information

About CollisionWeek
Contact Us
Privacy Policy
Event Calendar
Take the Collision Repair Business Conditions Survey