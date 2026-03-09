Used Vehicle Value Index Rises 4% in February Compared to Last Year

Index was up both year-over-year and month-over-month.

Wholesale used-vehicle prices climbed 4% year over year in February on a mix-, mileage-, and seasonally adjusted basis, pushing the Manheim Used Vehicle Value Index to 212.3, Cox Automotive reported March 6.

The February reading marks the index’s strongest year-over-year gain in recent months, building on a trend of rising wholesale values that began accelerating at the start of 2026. The index rose 0.8% from January, outpacing the long-term average monthly move for February of a 0.2% decline.

The continued appreciation in wholesale values signals sustained upward pressure on claims severity tied