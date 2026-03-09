NORTHEAST 2026 Adds Mechanical Repair Classes to Education Program

The NORTHEAST 2026 Automotive Services Show will expand its educational offerings to include mechanical repair courses for the first time, organizer the Alliance of Automotive Service Providers of New Jersey (AASP/NJ) announced March 9.

The addition of mechanical-focused sessions reflects the growing overlap between collision and mechanical disciplines as vehicle technology increasingly blurs the line between the two trades. Advanced driver-assistance systems, module programming and tire pressure monitoring have become routine considerations in collision repair work, making mechanical proficiency a competitive advantage for shops that handle both sides of the business.

“Things are changing so quickly,” said Joe Ocello, AASP/NJ