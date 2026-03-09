CollisionWeek

Your source for the latest collision repair industry news, statistics and trend analysis.

You are here: Home / News / NORTHEAST 2026 Adds Mechanical Repair Classes to Education Program

NORTHEAST 2026 Adds Mechanical Repair Classes to Education Program

By Leave a Comment

The NORTHEAST 2026 Automotive Services Show will expand its educational offerings to include mechanical repair courses for the first time, organizer the Alliance of Automotive Service Providers of New Jersey (AASP/NJ) announced March 9.

Northeast Tradeshow logoThe addition of mechanical-focused sessions reflects the growing overlap between collision and mechanical disciplines as vehicle technology increasingly blurs the line between the two trades. Advanced driver-assistance systems, module programming and tire pressure monitoring have become routine considerations in collision repair work, making mechanical proficiency a competitive advantage for shops that handle both sides of the business.

“Things are changing so quickly,” said Joe Ocello, AASP/NJ

Subscribers need to be logged in to see rest of this article. Please Login to access. If you're not a subscriber, click here for information on our satisfaction guaranteed subscription options

Leave a Reply

CollisionWeek Membership

More Information

About CollisionWeek
Contact Us
Privacy Policy
Event Calendar
Take the Collision Repair Business Conditions Survey