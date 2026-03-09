Motor Age Training Named First Officially Licensed ASE Test Prep Partner

Motor Age Training, part of EndeavorB2B’s Transportation Group, has become the first organization to receive the Officially Licensed ASE Test Prep Partner designation under a new National Institute for Automotive Service Excellence (ASE) program announced March 3.

The partnership gives Motor Age Training access to ASE’s style guide review process, allowing the company to align its study guides and practice tests more closely with certification exam content. For collision repair facilities and other automotive service employers, the designation adds a layer of third-party validation to test prep materials used by technicians pursuing ASE credentials.

“We couldn’t be happier to serve