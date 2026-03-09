Iowa Attorney General Sues General Motors Over Unauthorized Driving Data Collection and Sale

Iowa Attorney General Brenna Bird filed a lawsuit against General Motors LLC and OnStar LLC on Feb. 26, alleging the automaker illegally collected and sold driving data from Iowa consumers without their knowledge or consent.

The lawsuit, filed in Polk County District Court under the Iowa Consumer Fraud Act, adds Iowa to a growing list of states and federal agencies pursuing GM over its connected vehicle data practices — a pattern that has drawn scrutiny from regulators for the way driver information has flowed to insurance companies, potentially influencing rates and coverage decisions for policyholders across the country.

As CollisionWeek