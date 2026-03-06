URG Opens Nominations for 2026 Hall of Fame Class

The United Recyclers Group (URG) is accepting nominations for its second annual Hall of Fame, with up to two inductees to be recognized at the organization’s annual training conference in May.

The Hall of Fame, established in 2025, honors individuals who have made lasting contributions to URG and the automotive recycling industry. Nominees may include auto recyclers, vendors or consultants whose involvement has supported the growth of the organization over an extended period.

URG CEO Kristi Werner, who is also serving on the 2026 judging committee, said the organization is looking for candidates who have demonstrated active involvement, leadership and