New Light-Vehicle Sales Hit 15.8 Million Unit SAAR in February

While up month-over-month, NADA reports sales were down year-over-year.

New light-vehicle sales in February reached a seasonally adjusted annual rate of 15.8 million units, a 1.4% decline year-over-year, according to the National Automobile Dealers Association’s (NADA) latest Market Beat report authored by chief economist Patrick Manzi.

While the February SAAR improved compared to January 2026, significant winter storms continued to suppress sales in the mid-Atlantic and Northeast regions. NADA expects the sales pace to accelerate in March as competition between vehicle manufacturers intensifies in the final month of the first quarter. As CollisionWeek reported in January, full-year 2025 new