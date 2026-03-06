New Hampshire Drivers See Auto Insurance Rate Cuts From Major Carriers

Several major auto insurers have reduced personal auto insurance rates in New Hampshire, with approved decreases ranging from 3% to 11%, the New Hampshire Insurance Department announced March 5.

The rate reductions are part of a broader national trend of declining personal auto premiums as claims severity and collision claims ease after years of sharp increases. Lower premiums may help sustain insured repair volume by keeping policyholders in the market and reducing the risk of coverage lapses — though lower premiums can also signal tighter insurer cost expectations on the claims side.

“These developments are a clear sign that a