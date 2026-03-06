CollisionWeek

California Approves State Farm’s 6.2% Auto Rate Reduction

The California Department of Insurance has approved State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Company’s request to reduce personal auto insurance rates by 6.2%, the company announced March 4.

State Farm logoThe rate cut takes effect May 8 for new business and renewals. Individual policyholder changes will vary depending on their specific policy.

The approval follows a filing State Farm submitted in November that had originally proposed a Feb. 23 effective date. The reduction is the latest in a series of rate cuts from insurers that have returned to profitability after years of underwriting losses driven by escalating repair costs, parts prices and vehicle

