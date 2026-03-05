National Average Gas Price Jumps Nearly 27 Cents to $3.25

The national average price for a gallon of regular gasoline surged nearly 27 cents in a single week to $3.25, driven by rising crude oil prices tied to conflict in the Middle East, AAA reported March 5.

The spike — the largest weekly increase since March 2022 during the onset of the Russia-Ukraine conflict — pushes gas prices to their highest level since early April 2025.

The national average stood at $2.98 a week ago and $2.89 a month ago. A year ago, the average was $3.11. Middle East tensions have driven West Texas Intermediate crude oil prices into the