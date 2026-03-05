CollisionWeek

Your source for the latest collision repair industry news, statistics and trend analysis.

You are here: Home / News / National Average Gas Price Jumps Nearly 27 Cents to $3.25

National Average Gas Price Jumps Nearly 27 Cents to $3.25

By Leave a Comment

The national average price for a gallon of regular gasoline surged nearly 27 cents in a single week to $3.25, driven by rising crude oil prices tied to conflict in the Middle East, AAA reported March 5.

The spike — the largest weekly increase since March 2022 during the onset of the Russia-Ukraine conflict — pushes gas prices to their highest level since early April 2025.

The national average stood at $2.98 a week ago and $2.89 a month ago. A year ago, the average was $3.11. Middle East tensions have driven West Texas Intermediate crude oil prices into the

Subscribers need to be logged in to see rest of this article. Please Login to access. If you're not a subscriber, click here for information on our satisfaction guaranteed subscription options

Leave a Reply

CollisionWeek Membership

More Information

About CollisionWeek
Contact Us
Privacy Policy
Event Calendar
Take the Collision Repair Business Conditions Survey