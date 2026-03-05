IBIS Global Summit 2026 Headed to Vienna; Early Bird Registration Opens

The IBIS Global Summit 2026 will take place June 16-18 at the Andaz Vienna Am Belvedere in Vienna, Austria, with early bird registration now available at a discounted rate for a limited time.

The annual summit is the flagship event for IBIS Worldwide, the International Bodyshop Industry Symposium, which has hosted global collision repair industry conferences since 2001. The 2026 edition will carry the theme Connecting Changemakers, which IBIS unveiled in October as its overarching theme for the organization’s 2026 conference calendar.

The Vienna event marks a new host city for the Global Summit, which last year drew representatives from