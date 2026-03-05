Florida’s Top 5 Auto Insurance Groups Indicate Average 8% Rate Decrease for 2026

Insurance commissioner credits legislative reform for reductions.

Florida’s five largest auto insurance groups are indicating an average rate decrease of 8% for 2026, Florida Insurance Commissioner Mike Yaworsky announced March 5.

The five groups — Progressive, Berkshire Hathaway (GEICO), State Farm, Allstate and USAA — collectively represent 78% of Florida’s auto insurance market. One of the groups is indicating a rate decrease of as much as 16.5%.

“The historic legislative reforms continue to drive auto insurance rates down — with nearly 80% of Florida’s auto policyholders seeing lower rates for 2026,” Yaworsky said. “Florida’s top five auto writers are already