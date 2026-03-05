ASE Education Foundation Accepting Applications for Busch Memorial Scholarships

The ASE Education Foundation is accepting applications for the Michael Busch Memorial Scholarships, with two awards to be presented to collision repair students for the 2026–27 academic year. The deadline to apply is March 31.

The scholarships are among the industry’s efforts to support students entering the collision repair workforce, which continues to face a technician shortage. The ASE Education Foundation works with nearly 2,000 automotive technology training programs and more than 100,000 students nationally to develop a skilled entry-level workforce for the transportation industry.

The most recent Busch Memorial Scholarship recipients were Evan Matson and Brody Oswald, who