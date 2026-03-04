WIN Announces Full Program for May 4-6 Annual Conference in Tucson

Dare Rosberry to deliver keynote on Six Disciplines of Uncommon Performance.

The Women’s Industry Network (WIN) has confirmed the keynote speaker and complete breakout session lineup for its 2026 Annual Conference, set for May 4-6 at the JW Marriott Tucson Starr Pass Resort & Spa in Tucson, Ariz. The organization also extended its early-bird registration deadline to March 16.

The conference marks WIN’s 20th anniversary and will feature a mix of leadership development, technical training and industry panel discussions aimed at collision repair professionals.

“This has become a must-attend industry event with sessions from industry leaders, expert-filled panels, and impactful