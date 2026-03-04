CollisionWeek

STVT Arlington Campus to Launch Automotive Service Technician Program

South Texas Vocational Technical Institute’s Arlington, Texas, campus will begin enrolling students in a new Automotive Service Technician program on March 16, the school’s parent company Ancora Education announced.

The program adds to the skilled trades offerings at the STVT campus and arrives amid continued demand for trained automotive service workers.

“The addition of the Automotive Service Technician program enhances the range of training paths we offer students at STVT,” said Kimberly Knox, president at STVT Arlington. “We’re proud to expand our offerings in the automotive services industry workforce.”

The program combines classroom instruction and hands-on training covering engine repair,

