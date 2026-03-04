OpenRoad Insurance Expands Classic Car Coverage to 35 States

OpenRoad Insurance said March 3 that its classic and collector car insurance product is now available in 35 states as the specialty insurer continues to expand its reach in the growing collector vehicle market.

“Expanding to 35 states brings us closer to our ultimate goal of providing every collector car enthusiast in the country with the coverage they deserve,” said Richard Hutchinson, chief executive officer of OpenRoad Insurance. “Every decision we make, from our product design to our platform investments, comes back to our core commitments. Our latest platform improvements are a direct reflection of these commitments.”

