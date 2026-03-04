CollisionWeek

Your source for the latest collision repair industry news, statistics and trend analysis.

You are here: Home / News / House Small Business Committee Hearing Highlights CTE, Apprenticeship Gaps

House Small Business Committee Hearing Highlights CTE, Apprenticeship Gaps

By Leave a Comment

The U.S. House Committee on Small Business held a hearing March 3 to examine the role of Career and Technical Education and apprenticeship programs in addressing workforce shortages affecting small businesses, the Automotive Service Association (ASA) reported.

The hearing, titled “Career and Technical Education: Developing the Future of Main Street Success,” featured testimony from education administrators and industry advocates who called for expanded CTE capacity and stronger connections between high school training programs and registered apprenticeships. The discussion carries direct implications for the collision repair and automotive service industries, which face a persistent shortage of qualified technicians that has driven

Subscribers need to be logged in to see rest of this article. Please Login to access. If you're not a subscriber, click here for information on our satisfaction guaranteed subscription options

Leave a Reply

CollisionWeek Membership

More Information

About CollisionWeek
Contact Us
Privacy Policy
Event Calendar
Take the Collision Repair Business Conditions Survey