House Small Business Committee Hearing Highlights CTE, Apprenticeship Gaps

The U.S. House Committee on Small Business held a hearing March 3 to examine the role of Career and Technical Education and apprenticeship programs in addressing workforce shortages affecting small businesses, the Automotive Service Association (ASA) reported.

The hearing, titled “Career and Technical Education: Developing the Future of Main Street Success,” featured testimony from education administrators and industry advocates who called for expanded CTE capacity and stronger connections between high school training programs and registered apprenticeships. The discussion carries direct implications for the collision repair and automotive service industries, which face a persistent shortage of qualified technicians that has driven