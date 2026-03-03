Safety-Kleen Pays $175,000 Penalty To Settle EPA Hazardous Waste Violations at New Jersey Facility

Safety-Kleen Systems, Inc. has reached a settlement with the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency over multiple hazardous waste violations at its facility in Linden, N.J., the agency announced March 2.

The settlement requires Safety-Kleen to pay a $175,000 penalty and documents the company’s return to compliance with hazardous waste laws at the site.

EPA found several violations during a 2024 inspection, including cracked and gapped backup containment structures designed to catch hazardous waste leaking from tanks or containers, leaking pumps that were not repaired on time or tagged for repair, improperly sealed pipes that increased the risk of releasing volatile organic