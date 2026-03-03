NABC Opens Registration for April 7 Dallas Golf Fundraiser

The National Auto Body Council will hold its NABC Lone Star Changing and Saving Lives Golf Fundraiser on April 7 at Bear Creek Golf Club’s West Course in Dallas, Texas with registration now open for the four-person scramble event presented by Enterprise.

The tournament is part of the NABC’s annual series of golf fundraisers that raise money for the organization’s Changing and Saving Lives Foundation, a 501(c)(3) whose proceeds benefit families in need, military members, veterans and first responders. For collision repair industry professionals, the events serve as a major networking opportunity among shop operators, insurers, parts suppliers and other