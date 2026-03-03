CollisionWeek

Your source for the latest collision repair industry news, statistics and trend analysis.

You are here: Home / News / IBIS USA 2026 Releases Conference Agenda Ahead of March 23-25 Event in Phoenix

IBIS USA 2026 Releases Conference Agenda Ahead of March 23-25 Event in Phoenix

By Leave a Comment

IBIS Worldwide has published the agenda for its IBIS USA 2026 conference, scheduled for March 23-25 at the Grand Hyatt Scottsdale in Phoenix, Arizona.

The event is part of the organization’s global Connecting Changemakers conference series, which brings together senior collision repair industry executives to discuss challenges and opportunities facing the sector. IBIS USA is one of more than a dozen regional conferences IBIS Worldwide is hosting across multiple continents in 2026, as CollisionWeek reported in October.

The agenda outlines sessions covering key challenges facing the North American collision repair market, interactive discussion formats aimed at fostering collaboration among

Subscribers need to be logged in to see rest of this article. Please Login to access. If you're not a subscriber, click here for information on our satisfaction guaranteed subscription options

Leave a Reply

CollisionWeek Membership

More Information

About CollisionWeek
Contact Us
Privacy Policy
Event Calendar
Take the Collision Repair Business Conditions Survey