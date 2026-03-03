GEICO Reports $45.2 Billion Premiums Written in 2025

Private passenger auto claims frequencies for property damage and collision coverage declined while severity increased.

Berkshire Hathaway reported its full year 2025 earnings on Saturday, February 28, providing details on its GEICO subsidiary—the third-largest private passenger auto insurer in the U.S.

GEICO’s pre-tax underwriting earnings totaled $6.824 billion in 2025, down $989 million, or 12.7%, from $7.813 billion in 2024. While earnings declined year-over-year, the 2025 result remained well above the $3.635 billion earned in 2023.

Premiums written increased $2.3 billion (5.3%) in 2025 compared to 2024, primarily attributable to an increase in policies-in-force over the past year. Premiums earned