ASE Launches Test Prep Partner Program

The National Institute for Automotive Service Excellence (ASE) on March 3 introduced a licensing program designed to identify third-party test preparation materials that align with ASE certification exams.

“ASE certification tests are created by automotive industry experts to reflect real-world knowledge and skills,” said Dave Johnson, president and CEO of ASE. “The officially licensed ASE Test Prep Partner initiative provides technicians and students with confidence that the materials they are using to prepare have been reviewed to align with current ASE task lists and standards.”

“This program reinforces our commitment to supporting the professional development of service professionals at every